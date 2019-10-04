On Friday, September 27, 2019, Mamie Elaine White Long, loving grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away in League City, Texas at the age of 97.
Mamie was born November 26, 1921 to Marie and Robert White in Winchester, Virginia. She was one of 12 children.
Mamie had a passion for gardening and a love of animals. Country cooking and baking were her specialties. She had a talent for sewing and enjoyed reading. Some of her best memories were traveling with family to Panama, Germany and Myrtle Beach. Mamie worked into her 80's at Ace Hardware in the nursery where she took meticulous care of the plants and flowers. Everything Mamie did, she did with love in her heart. Everywhere she went, she made a friend.
Mamie is preceded in death by her mother and father, Marie and Robert White, husband Robert N. Long and son Jerry R Long.
She is survived by grandson, Scott Long and wife Dana, granddaughter, Melissa Long-Evans and husband Lance, great-granddaughter, Ashley Drey and husband Trevor, great-grandsons, Josh Wilson, Haydin Edwards, and Lincoln Evans, daughter-in-law Barbara Long and Sister Ruth Clouser.
Graveside Service will be held at Mount Hebron Cemetery on Friday October 11, 2019 at ll:OO a.m.
