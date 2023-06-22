Manhar Thakorlal Gandhi
Manhar Thakorlal Gandhi, 82, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away early on Monday, June 19, 2023. His wife, Daksha, of 52+ years was by his side. They were married in November 1970 and joyfully raised two children, Amishi and Amish.
He was born on April 9, 1941, in Mumbai, India, son of Thakorlal and Damyanti Gandhi. He worked for decades as a chemist, starting his chemistry career in Mumbai and later working for various companies in the US. Later, he worked at and retired from Valley Health in Winchester as an admitting clerk in the ER.
Mr. Gandhi loved sports, both playing them and watching them. While working at Technicon, he was a member of the company’s volleyball, tennis, and golf teams. His other interests included playing cards with his family and friends, travel, movies, and music.
Mr. Gandhi was very much loved and respected by his family and friends. He was generous, kind, and loving. He was a wonderful elder brother, devoted husband, and fabulous father.
He is survived by his wife, both children, four grandchildren, and four of his five siblings. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, nephews, son-in-law, daughter-in-law and friends who deeply cared for him.
A visitation will be held for Manhar on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10am with a service to follow at 10:30am at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.parkinsons.org.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
