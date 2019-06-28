Marc Douglas Kendall, 67, of Winchester died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 in Winchester Medical Center. He was born April 18, 1952 in La Porte, IN the son of Robert and Dorothy Allen Fritzen.
He was married to John Raymond Kendall for 3 years, together for 21.
Marc worked and retired from American Woodmark as a District Sales manager and from Navy Federal Credit Union as a loan officer.
He enjoyed cruises to the tropics and will be remembered as a social and gregarious person.
In addition to his spouse, he is survived by a daughter, Cathy Boyer of South Bend, IN, and a son, Matthew Robert Jenkins and his wife Emily of Winchester; grandchildren, Amanda Elyse, David, Christopher, Annalee Boyer; great-grandson, Robby, nieces, Regina Goodson Salas and her husband Johnny, Debbie Goodson and her spouse Ellen, and Amber Goodson-Malfi; a sister, Brenda Fritzen Frey of Texas his beloved dog, Koala Bear, and many friends.
His first spouse, Alberta Fritzen preceded him in death.
Interment will be private.
