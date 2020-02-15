Marc F. S. Handy, formerly of Redding, CT passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2020 in Winchester, VA.
Marc leaves behind his mother Lore, brothers Robert (Jul), David (Robyn), Michael and was predeceased by his father John W. Jr., brother Phillip (Beate), and nephew Ryan. Marc also leaves behind his beloved nieces and nephew Jillian, Lana, Marina and Viktor.
Marc graduated in 1984 from from Joel Barlow High School in Redding. His services to our country started in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps from 1984 to 1987. After his honorable discharge Marc moved from Redding to Winchester, VA in 2003 and began his career working for the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at Mount Weather Emergency Operation Center in Virginia where he reached the rank of Captain. Marc was known as a compassionate, hardworking and thoughtful member of the Mount Weather family.
Marc enjoyed fostering German Shepherds, the New York Yankees, rock & roll music and restoring Fords. He will always be remembered for his newfound love of cooking and his hosting each year of the family Thanksgiving in his historic home. Marc will leave a lasting impression on all who knew him especially his family, friends and his adopted family of friends in Winchester.
Celebrations of Marc’s life will be held in May in Winchester as well as a Christian service at St. Patrick Church, Redding.
Donations can be made to: VintageRacersForRescues.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.