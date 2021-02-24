Marcella Louetta (Clark) Omps “Beattle”
Marcella Louetta “Beattle” (Clark) Omps, 56, of Clear Brook, VA passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Beattle was born in 1964 in Washington, DC, daughter of Anna Barron and the late Douglas Clark; stepdaughter of the late Roger Barron and stepdaughter of Patti Clark. She was a graduate of James Wood High School and worked for H.H. Omps Inc. Beattle was a member of White Hall United Methodist Church. She loved her dogs and grand-dogs and enjoyed spending time at the cabin in the mountains.
She married Michael Voyne Omps on August 31, 1996 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Kelsey Omps (Matthew) and a son Dale Omps (Jenny) both of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Kemper and Korbin Omps; sister, Lisa Rudolph (Steve) of Berryville, VA; and brother, Mark Clark (Sandy) of Middletown, VA.
Along with her father and stepfather, Beattle was preceded in death by a brother, Rocky Clark.
A visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A graveside service will be conducted at 12 pm on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Fairview Lutheran Church Cemetery, 464 Fairview Road, Gore, VA with Pastor David Omps officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Omps, Kemper Omps, Todd Kettlewell, Joe Cramer, Brian Holbrook, Tim Shirley, and Jimmy Moritz.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marcella’s memory to SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
