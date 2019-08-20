Marcella Pauline Hammond, age 74, of Berkeley Springs, WV, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born January 9, 1945 in Big Cove Tannery, PA, she was the daughter of the late Donald Lee and Mary Viola Moats Younker.
She was a member of Beacon Baptist Church and attended Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church in Middletown, VA until 2001. She was a graduate of Southern Fulton High School. Marcella retired in 2012 as a Front-End Assistant with COSTCO in Winchester. She was a homemaker in recent years and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.
Marcella is survived by her husband of 55 years, Ronald Eugene Hammond, at home, her children, Tina Renee Cropp of Hancock, MD, Lori Ronette Farmer and her husband James of Falling Waters, WV and Troy Ryan Hammond and his wife Rani of Stephens City, VA, two sisters, Donna Jean Snowberger of Waynesboro, PA and Carolyn Louise Younker of Chambersburg, PA, one brother, Arnold “Buck” Younker of Big Cove Tannery, PA, six grandchildren, Sarah Cropp of Hancock, Katlyn Cropp of Annapolis, MD, J.B. Farmer and Andrew Farmer, both of Falling Waters, Kayla Hammond and Cassidy Hammond, both of Stephens City, two great grandchildren, S.J. Nutter and Brock Nutter, both of Fredericksburg, VA and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Hunter Eugene Farmer, one sister, Nora Lee Fleece and three brothers, Clifton Younker, Marlyn Lynn Younker and Sheldon Keith Younker.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV with Pastor Scott Sheetz officiating. Interment will be in Stone Bridge Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Hancock, MD.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 95 Union Street, Berkeley Springs, WV.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Beacon Baptist Church, P.O. Box 734, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411 or to New Vision Baptist Church, 11346 Valley Road, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
