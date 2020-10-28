Marcella W. Ritter
Marcella W. Ritter, 94 of Stephens City, VA passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA. Marcella was the fifth of ten children, born to the late Howard and Elsie White. She was raised during the Great Depression on a small farm East of Stephens City. She graduated from Stephens City High School in 1944 and got her first job as a bicycle courier for American Viscose Corp in Front Royal. She later worked as an assistant to Dr. Pannill Jones, a pediatrician in Winchester.
She was married to Eldridge Ritter who preceded her in death in 1960. She singularly raised their four children along with the loving support of her family. A lifelong member of Fairview United Methodist Church, Marcella served as a Sunday school teacher and children’s program leader. She also served as a volunteer for church social events and suppers. She was famous for her potato soup, macaroni and cheese casseroles, deviled eggs, applesauce cakes, peanut butter cookies and fudge, often copied but rarely duplicated! Marcella was an active member of her community. She served as a volunteer for CCAP for many years and received several awards for “Volunteer of the month.”
She enjoyed crocheting, word puzzles, big band music and watching the birds in her yard. Her main joy came from spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by two sisters and one brother, four children, eight grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren with one on the way, and one great-great grandchild. She was a loving, giving and caring person. She had strong ties to her family and a lasting faith in God. Her bright smile, sparkling eyes, special hugs and soft kisses will forever warm our hearts!
Funeral arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Green Hill Cemetery in Stephens City and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Marcella’s name to Fairview United Methodist Church, 1136 Double Church Road, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.