Marcelle Riggleman “Marty”
Marcelle “Marty” Riggleman, 87, of Stephens City, VA, passed away December 20, 2022, at 9:50 pm at the VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV. He was born March 16, 1935, in Dorcas, WV, the son of the late Andrew Jackson Riggleman and Dora Bryan (Kite) Riggleman.
Marty was a parishioner at White Post United Methodist Church, was a 32nd Degree Mason and a member of the Shriners. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 101st Airborne Division and worked for over 34 years for the Potomac Edison Company where he would eventually find himself retiring. Marty was also a member of The Eastern Star.
He married Carolyn Faye Oates on August 11, 1955, and they enjoyed over 67 years of marriage together.
Along with his wife Carolyn he is survived by his children, Jeffrey Riggleman (Kristi), Lori Kaknis (the late Hunter), Marc Riggleman (Ursula), Gina Kaknis (Chris); his grandchildren, Megan Santos (Celvin), Kara Canoles (Nathan), Erin Pahl (Andrew), Sarah Kaknis, Niki Riggleman and Garrett Riggleman; great-grandchildren, Noah Suggs, Kennedy and Madison Pahl and many nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to nephew Danny Riggleman; housekeeper/care giver Donna Oliver; church friends Kathy Paskel, Alice Good, Eleanor Lloyd; cousin Rick Ours; neighbors Harlan (Kep) Keplinger, Bobby and Edna Chestnut, Joan Kulp, Mary Sturm; great-nephew and Dad’s nurse, Dylan Riggleman and Julie Riggleman, NP, both at the VA, Martinsburg, WV, and all the staff on the hospice wing; Blue Ridge Hospice and Home Instead.
In addition to his parents, Marty was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Hunter Kaknis; his sisters Arlena Kimble, Genevieve Riggleman and Jessie Crites and his brothers Hetzel Riggleman and Gordon Riggleman.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Service on Saturday, January 14 at 1pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester with the Rev. Steve Melester and Rev. Harry Neidig officiating. The service for Marty will be livestreamed. Please go to Marty’s obituary page to connect to the service.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Marty may be sent to White Post United Methodist Church, 158 White Post Rd, White Post, VA 22663, Shriners Hospital at donate.lovetotherescue.org or the American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street Se, Vienna, VA 22180.
