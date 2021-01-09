Marcy A. Anderson
Marcy A. Anderson, 72, of Cross Junction, passed away on September 22, 2020 at her home after a determined and courageous fight with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Newport, RI, the daughter of the late Marcello and Hellen Roggero.
Mrs. Anderson was a graduate of Salve Regina College and West Virginia University. She married Thomas Anderson in 1971 in Newport, RI. She retired from the Frederick County Public Schools after having served for many years as a Reading Specialist at Middletown and Indian Hollow Elementary Schools. She was an excellent and dedicated teacher. She loved travel, birding and her Zumba class at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center. She is survived by her husband of 49 years.
Donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice in her memory.
