Margaret A. DeHaven
Margaret Ann DeHaven, 77, of Cross Junction, VA, died on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Winchester Medical Center.
Margaret was born on February 11, 1945, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Robert G. and Elsie Wisecarver Bryson. She worked for J. Schoenemans as a dress suit maker for 11 years, VDO Automotive by assembling fuel sending units for 22 years and Valley Health as a housekeeper for 8 years, all of Winchester, VA. She was a member of the Methodist faith. Margaret had a contagious laugh, smile and was a best friend to everyone who loved her that knew her.
Margaret married the love of her life, Marshall L. DeHaven Sr., on October 14, 1961, in Winchester, VA. Marshall died on October 16, 2010.
Surviving is a son, Marshall L. “PeeWee” DeHaven Jr. of Capon Bridge, WV; two daughters, Brenda K. Good of White Post, VA, Jodi L. Eckenrode of Cross Junction, VA; a sister, Pauline M. Hoover of Winchester, VA, and three grandchildren, Jessica Ramsey, Joridan “JJ” Young Jr. & Julia DeHaven and four great-grandchildren, Hunter Lee, Sophia Rose, Jackson “JB” Marshall & Hazel Leigh.
She is preceded in death by four brothers and a sister.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV, on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1:00 PM. Officiating will Roy Riley, Minister. Interment will follow in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery near Winchester, VA.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 6-8 PM.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Reynolds Store Fire & Rescue, PO Box 235, Cross Junction, VA 22625.
To view Margaret’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com
