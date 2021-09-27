Margaret A. Donovan, 71, of Winchester, died Friday, September 17, 2021.
She was born March 5, 1950 in Chicago, IL.
Mrs. Donovan served in the US Navy. She retired from Valley Health Systems as a registered nurse. She was a member of Victory Church.
She married George W. Donovan on December 5, 1969 in Bethesda, MD.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Patrick S. Donovan of Winchester, Corey W. Donovan of Inwood, WV, Brian A. Donovan of Kinston, NC, and George W. Donovan, Jr. of Winchester; two sisters, Abbie Gnewuch and Debra Lawlor; and four grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 10th, at 3:00 pm at Victory Church with Pastor Dave Cunsolo officiating. Friends and family will be received beforehand, from 2 to 3 PM. A reception will follow the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Church Missions Committee in care of Victory Church, 2870 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.