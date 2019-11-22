Margaret A. Greenwald

Margaret Ann Greenwald, 79, of Berryville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Greenwald was born April 25, 1940 in Webster, South Dakota, daughter of the late Albin Edward Larson and Lillion Margaret Flom Larson.
She was an LPN and worked for 33 years with the VA Hospital and had served in the U. S. Army Reserve for 10 years.
She was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester, Virginia.
She married Richard Lee Greenwald on August 14, 1981 in Aurora, Colorado.
Surviving with her husband are two daughters, Lorie Dorsey of Martinsburg, WV and Angela Fair of Lovettsville, VA; a son, Bruce Delbert of Circleville, OH; two brothers, David Larson of Altoona, IA and Richard Larson of Burnsville, MN; a sister, Virginia Thompson of Washington, UT; two step-daughters, Misty Young and Kelli Davis, both of Colorado Springs, CO; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winchester, with Pastor Jonathan Boynton officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA. Military honors will be provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Peter Baier, Gene Burkhart, Russ Erwin, John Henry, Barry Hanks and Lee Richardson.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26 W. Boscawen St., Winchester, VA 22601, The ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037, or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
