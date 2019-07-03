Margaret A. “Maggie” Bays
Margaret Ann “Maggie” Bays, 91 years young, of Gore, VA passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home in the presence of family.
Maggie was born on February 14, 1942 in Bluefield, WV, a daughter of the late Ernest Ismal and Helen Mae Hudson Bailey. She was a 1946 graduate of Princeton High School in Princeton, WV and worked for Amtrak in Washington D.C. Maggie was a dedicated caretaker of her multiple plants, gardens and her two cats.
Maggie married Vernon J. Bays on June 19, 1947 in Beckley, WV. Vernon died on May 5, 1998.
Surviving is a son: Kenneth G. Bays on Nanjemoy, MD; two daughters: Laura Bays Parker of Newberry, FL; Linda Neilson of Fort Washington, MD and numerous grandchildren & great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by a daughter: Sandra Bays McCloud and a great-granddaughter: Ashley A. Cross.
A funeral service will be held at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Kent Woodward. Interment will be in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA followed by a time of food and fellowship at Mt. Olive Social Hall. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one and a half hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gore Fire and Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637.
