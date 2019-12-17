Margaret A. Mendel "Peggy"

Margaret Ann Mendel, 73, of Strasburg, Virginia, formerly of Berryville, Virginia, died Saturday, December 14, 2019 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Mendel was born October 29, 1946 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota, daughter of the late Delbert Winthiser and Ida Neison Winthiser.
She had her own business to do tax returns both federal and state taxes for individuals and small businesses.
She married Ken Mendel on April 22, 1967 in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.
Surviving with her husband are a son, David Mendel of Mt. Airy, MD; a granddaughter, Ashling Jaynes and her mother, Isabelle Jaynes, of Strasburg, VA; and four sisters, Mary Heddens, Trish Beilke, and Sharon Kuklok all of Minnesota and Sandra Lee of Florida.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Winchester, VA, with Rev. Jonathan Boynton officiating. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
