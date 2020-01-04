Margaret A. (Robare) Fratini 1936-2019
Born in Springfield, MA, the daughter of the late Lalia (Buckingham) and Clarence Robare. Margaret was the beloved wife of Francis A. Fratini for 63 years. Margaret and Francis relocated to Winchester, VA in 2015. The couple had been members of The Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She was active in the Church and had made many friends in her short time in the area.
She was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Springfield, MA in 1954 and earned an Associates Degree in early childhood behavior at STCC in 1979. She retired from Bayatate Medical Center in 2004.
Margaret was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Lalia Robare, her husband Francis, who preceded her earlier this year, brother Richard Robare, sisters Shirley Fratini, Dorothy Guyette, Barbara Lynch, and Helen Herrick.
She is survived by her sister Kathy Bechard of Springfield, MA, beloved sons, Michael of Winchester, VA and David of Jacksonville, NC, five cherished grandchildren, Amy Manning , Christopher Fratini and wife Lisa, Daniel Fratini, Amy Harris and husband James, and David Fratini, Jr. and great grandchildren Kyle, Gianna, and Alexandra Fratini, and Raylon Harris, and many other neices, nephews, relatives and friends.
Margaret was known for her kind and generous heart, and her loyalty to friends and family, and her strengh in life.
She requested any donations to go to The American Cancer Society.
