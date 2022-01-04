Margaret Ann “Maggie” O’Connor, 99, of Frederick County, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. O’Connor was born in 1922 in West Springfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Anna Rita and John J. Bradley. She was in the Class of 1941 graduating from Commerce High School in Springfield, MA. Mrs. O’Connor retired from Sigwick Inn and Golf Resort.
Mrs. O’Connor was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, as well as a member of Legion of Mary and Secular Franciscan Order. She volunteered at AARP and C-Cap in Winchester. She was a Eucharistic Minister and the founder/manager of Sacred Heart of Jesus Book and Gift Shop, from its inception in the early 90s until her retirement in 2016. Maggie also worked at the gift shop in Winchester Medical Center for 30-plus years.
Her husband, Patrick Gerald O’Connor, whom she married on October 7, 1944, in Springfield, MA, preceded her in death on December 31, 1965.
Along with her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her sister, Mary DeVarney, and brother, John Bradley Jr.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Bjorn Lundberg officiating. A reception will follow the service held in Muldowney Hall next to the gift shop which she started. Inurnment will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
