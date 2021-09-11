Margaret Ann (Margie) Allamong Hicks & Boyd Michael (Mickey) Hicks

Margaret Ann (Margie) Allamong Hicks, of Hampshire, Illinois, died July 29, 2021 at Heritage Health in Elgin, Illinois. Margie was born September 21, 1945 in Charleston, SC to the late James and Ruth Allamong of Frederick County. She was a 1963 graduate of James Wood High School.
Boyd Michael (Mickey) Hicks of Hampshire, Illinois died October 27, 2019 at his son's residence in Elgin, Illinois. Mickey was born March 24, 1946 in Winchester, VA to the late Boyd and Elsie Hicks of Frederick County. He attended James Wood High School.
Margie and Mickey were married May 8, 1964 in Hagerstown, MD. Soon after they moved to Chicago, Illinois. Margie followed the secretarial field throughout her life. Mickey pursued a very successful career in the printing industry. They were members of Valley View Baptist Church in St., Charles, Illinois, where Mickey was a Chaplain in the Prison Ministry.
They are survived by children Michele Lunacek of Inverness, Illinois, Michael (Kelly) Hicks of Elgin, Illinois, grand children Victoria and Brianna Lunacek of Maple Park, Illinois, Kylie (Derrick) Schoeps of Pingree Grove, Illinois and great grandson Levi Schoeps and former son-in-law Chris Lunacek. Margie is survived by sister Sandra English of Winchester, and brother Stephen (Linda) Allamong of Frederick County and numerous nieces and nephews. Mickey is survived by one brother Sonny Hicks of Illinois and numerous nieces and nephews.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Sue Orndorff of Winchester. Mickey was preceded in death by his parents and brothers William Johnson (Millie) of Illinois, Jimmy (Marylin) Hicks and sister Betty Lou (Ray) Selby of Winchester, and sister-in-law Shelby Hicks of Illinois.
A graveside Service will be held Tuesday, September 14 at 11:00 AM at St. John's Cemetery, 3623 Back Mountain Road, Winchester with Pastor Sonya Williams-Giersch officiating.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.