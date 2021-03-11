Margaret C. Trueblood, "39", of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, March 5, 2021, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Margaret was born in 1938 in Washington D.C., daughter of the late Senator Andrew W. and Margaret C. Harrison Clarke. She was a 1958 graduate of Saint Agnes High School, Alexandria, VA.
Margaret married her high school sweetheart, John Trueblood, on August 19, 1961 in Alexandria, VA.
Surviving with her husband John is a daughter, Sharron Hoffman and her husband, Richard; three grandchildren, Richard, Katherine and Michael Hoffman.
Along with her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by daughter, Anne; sisters, Sally Wright and Anne Harbold.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret's memory to a charity of your choice.
