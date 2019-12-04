Margaret Cooke Crawford, 90, went home to join her Lord on December 1, 2019 at her home in Winchester.
Mrs. Crawford was born August 20, 1929 in Winchester; the daughter of the late George W. Cooke, Sr. and Theresa Swann Cooke. She graduated from Frederick Douglas High School. She retired from Crown Cork and Seal. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
She married Oliver Lee Crawford on July 9, 1953 in Winchester. She was preceded in death by her husband and two children, Patrice and Dale. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, George, Joseph, Lawrence, Robert and Emerson; and four sisters, Elizabeth Smith, Dorothy Mason, Marian Scott, and her twin sister Anne Burns.
She is survived by her children, Oliver L. Crawford, Jr. and his wife Maria, Darryl Vincent Crawford, and Micheal Dwain Crawford all of Winchester; two brothers, Kenneth Cooke of Frederick, MD and Bryan Cooke of Winchester; six grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.
A rosary service will be held on Friday evening at 6:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. The family will receive friends following the service until 8:00 p.m.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. Bjorn C. Lundberg officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(1) entry
Margaret you are one of the most beautiful human beings I have ever known. PT
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.