Margaret E. Miller Margaret E. Miller, 87, of Winchester, died Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Mrs. Miller was born October 1, 1934, in Mechanicsburg, PA, the daughter of the late Elwood C. Emmons and Georgia Richardson Emmons.
She married Walter Miller Jr. on February 23, 1963, in Winchester. Mr. Miller preceded her in death on January 11, 2008.
She is survived by her children, Barbara C. Singhas, Anna M. Suriano, and Raymond L. Carter, all of Winchester; two sisters, Christine Whitacre and Cathy Stinson, both of Winchester; one brother, Elmer Emmons of Winchester; five grandsons; five great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Emmons; three sisters, Ethel Windle, Ida Mae Landis, and Ruth Dicks.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Mount Carmel Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Barbour officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.