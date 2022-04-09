Margaret Elizabeth Darr Keesling
"Meg" Margaret Elizabeth Darr Keesling, 99, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2022. She was born January 25, 1923, in Round Hill, VA, Loudoun County, at the home of her maternal grandparents Mr. Flavius “F.J.” and Florence Michael Howell. Meg is the daughter of the late Russell Darr and Martha Howell Darr Thompson.
She is predeceased by two brothers, Charles R. and Howard F. Darr and half-brother, Robert Thompson.
Meg is survived by grandson Kurtis Michael Keesling and several great grandchildren. She was the last member of her immediate family.
Meg was of the Methodist faith. She retired from the travel business working for The Virginia State Travel Service and Shenandoah Tours as a travel agent. Meg was a member of the Winchester – Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Travel Committee. She went on many promotional tours with the Shenandoah Valley Travel Association as the chamber's representative.
Meg also worked as a medical secretary from 1959 to 1967 at the old hospital on Stewart Street. She was a past member of the Winchester Historical Society and Arts Council and a member of Kernstown Battlefield Association. Meg enjoyed her years of travel and playing golf and tennis with her wonderful friends. She also enjoyed antiquing, crafts and growing flowers in the garden of her home.
She has requested no services and wishes memorial donations be made in her memory to Special Love, Kids with Cancer at specialove.org
Meg’s final wish is for her ashes to be placed at her beloved grandfather F.J. Howell’s family plot at Ebenezer Church Cemetery, Airmont, VA.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
