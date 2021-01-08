Margaret Elizabeth Graves Pryor
PRYOR, Margaret Elizabeth Graves, 104, died peacefully on January 2, 2021 at Westminster-Canterbury Retirement Community in Richmond, VA.
She is survived by her three children: Donald (Karen) of Rochester, NY, Robert (Lucy) of Morehead, KY, and Kathryn of Richmond; five grandchildren (who called her “Gommie”): Kirstin, Devon, Scott, Emily and Mark Pryor; and four great-grandchildren (who called her “Great Gommie”): Maya and Mason Waller, and Luna and Knox Pryor.
Margaret (known to her friends as “Peg”) was born in Corvallis, Oregon on January 13, 1916 to Roy R. and Margaret Grace Smith Graves. She was the second of five children, all of whom lived into their 90s. She graduated from George Washington University and then worked for many years with the YWCA. Following her marriage to William H. Pryor in 1942, she lived in Spokane WA, Philadelphia PA, Arlington VA, Grosse Pointe MI, and Winchester and Richmond VA. Margaret was always an active and committed volunteer: with the League of Women Voters, Meals on Wheels, AAUW (American Association of University Women), Richmond Memorial Hospital, Shepherd Center, and the Ginter Park Women’s Club. She served as an elder and chair of numerous committees in churches in Winchester and most recently Richmond (Ginter Park Presbyterian Church). She was also a substitute teacher and tutored in Richmond Public Schools. Peg was a trusted friend, and her sparkling personality, commitment to others, and sense of humor lit up many rooms and engagements. She was devoted to and interested in the lives of her immediate and extended family spread across the country. Upon learning of her death, friends and members of that extended family described her as “a treasure,” “a tree of life to me,” “a grand lady,” “a role model and inspiration to many,” “a rock of resilience, patience and support,” “a bright light to all who knew her,” and a person who had an “impact on my life and the world.” Margaret was a wonderful writer who wrote clever poems to commemorate special occasions, as well as evocative “memoirs” of her experiences and reflections on various events and issues. Her love of words continued to the end, as doing the crossword puzzle and Jumble were important parts of her daily activities.
Her family is grateful for the care she received from the devoted caregivers in the Assisted Living Facility at Westminster-Canterbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ginter Park Presbyterian Church, 3601 Seminary Avenue, Richmond VA 23227, or the Westminster-Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 1600 Westbrook Avenue, Richmond 23227.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a celebration of Margaret/Peg’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
