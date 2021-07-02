Margaret Ellen Presgraves Self
Margaret Ellen Presgraves Self, age 83, a resident of Lebanon Church, VA passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for Mrs. Self will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at Stover Memorial Chapel with Bishop Jay Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA.
Mrs. Self was born in Boyce, VA on March 7, 1938, a daughter of the late William Franklin and Mary Elizabeth Foster Presgraves. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Woodstock, VA. She was a former member of the Strasburg Women of the Moose, loved her animals, was a caring person and loved going to flea markets with her son. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Dennings Self, Sr. and siblings Verna Mae Tomblin, Winston Presgraves, Kenneth Elwood Presgraves and her twin, Marvin Presgraves.
Survivors include her son Denny Self and wife Gloria of Lebanon Church, VA along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Dave Foy, John Mansfield, Herbert Edmonds, Sr., Jeffrey M. Edmonds, Jr., Eric Edmonds and Rick Edmonds.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stover-funeralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Margaret Self.
