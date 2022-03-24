Margaret Faydine Brandt Margaret Faydine Brandt formerly of Clearbrook, VA, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, with her family in attendance.
Faydine was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a dedicated teacher. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ed. She met Ed while they studied genetics at Florida State University. It was on this mutual expertise they built their lives and careers. Faydine retired from Shenandoah University in 2003 after 23 years teaching. She taught the laboratory portion of the full year Human Anatomy and Physiology course. Her husband, Ed, taught the lecture portion of the course. Students talked affectionately of having survived “The Brandt Experience.” She shaped multiple generations of healthcare professionals who remained in contact over a 40-year career.
Faydine was a mother of four and grandmother of six. She is survived by her children Darien Rose Morgan, Sylvia Brandt, Cynthia Faydine Brandt, and Mark Brandt. She took pride in her family and hosted regular gathering for her six grandchildren Logan Hawn, Thomas Brandt, Hannah Faydine Stafford, Willow Kwak, Henry Kwak, and Cade Brandt.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, March 27, Amherst, MA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to either Whole Children (https://wholechildren.org/donate/
ways-to-give/) or Craig’s Doors (https://craigsdoors.org/donate
).
