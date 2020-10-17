Margaret G. Alger

Margaret Gladys Alger, 99, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in Winchester, Virginia.
Mrs. Alger was born March 8, 1921 in Clarke County, Virginia, daughter of the late Jackson Longerbeam and Ada Kent Longerbeam.
She was a homemaker, lifetime member of Millwood United Methodist Church, and a volunteer at Golden Living Center-Rose Hill and FISH.
Her husband, George Everett Alger preceded her in death in 1975.
Surviving are her son, Ralph E. Alger of Berryville, VA; two daughters, Peggy Alger Williams and her husband, Robert, of Winchester, VA and Jane C. Alger of Berryville, VA; five-grandchildren, Richard W. Alger and his wife, Beth, Timothy A. Alger, Melissa Campbell and her husband, Harry, Catherine L. Dunn and her husband, Jay, and Brian S. Williams; one great-grandson, Joshua C. Alger; and three godsons, Charles, Harrison, and James Casey.
Her three sisters, four brothers, and daughter-in-law, Mary Frances Alger all preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Rev. Harry G. Neidig III officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, VA.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Alger, Tim Alger, Brian Williams, Brian Casey, Gary Longerbeam and Blaine Lowery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Millwood United Methodist Church, PO Box 123, Millwood, VA 22646.
Memorial contributions may be made to Millwood United Methodist Church, PO Box 123, Millwood, VA 22646.
