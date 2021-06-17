Margaret Haymaker Hutchinson of Danville, Virginia, passed away on June 15, 2021, at the age of 87. She was born on November 19, 1933, to the late Pauline Frantz Haymaker and the late Charles Howard Haymaker, Jr. in Roanoke, Virginia. She was predeceased by her husband Marvin K. Hutchinson.
Margaret was a believer in Jesus, an accomplished singer, baker of pies, "scratcher of backs," and the ultimate homemaker. She is loved and missed by her daughters Martha "Marcy" Heffinger (James) of Danville, Virginia, Maggie Gregory (Brian) of Danville, Virginia, Marimarshall "Mimi" Gundel (Kenneth) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; her son Mark Hutchinson (Jennifer) of Elizabeth Town, Pennsylvania; fourteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister Jeanne Forbes.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Highland Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Liberty Hospice and Home Health Care (https://libertyhomecare.com/) and to the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind (https://vsdb.k12.va.us/).
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, VA is respectfully serving the Hutchinson family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
