Margaret Iris Morris
Margaret Iris Morris, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 8, 2023. She was a beloved wife and a wonderful mother. She will surely be missed.
Born July 17, 1940 in New York, New York to the late Icelandic immigrant Harald Sveinbjornsson and Danish immigrant Hedvig Christensen. While working at Cornell, the immigrant family was established, consisting of her late older brother Whitey and late younger sister Rosa. The family moved to Plattsburgh College, New York located next to her beloved Lake Champlain and eventually to Chester, Pennsylvania. There, she graduated from Chester High School.
Iris married Merle Ray Morris in Hagerstown, MD on February 28, 1959 and welcomed a son, Steven Merle Morris, a year later. Moving to Bryans Road, Maryland, the family grew with the addition of her late daughter Lisa and her late son Keith. Iris continued her education as a nurse and worked at Southern Maryland Hospital. In 1982, she joined her husband in opening a restaurant, The Ravens Inn, in Markleysburg, PA. Leaving the restaurant business, they relocated to Winchester, VA to be closer to friends and family. Iris worked at Front Royal Family Practice as a RN, especially enjoying the caring of the newborns, until she retired.
In addition to being a beloved wife and a wonderful mother, Iris was an avid member of the Gideon Auxiliary. Iris was instrumental in putting thousands of Bibles in the hands of new nursing recruits as well as in various hotels and establishments. Iris was well loved and will be missed by the Gideons, her friends in southern Maryland, the Pennsylvania Restaurant Association, Front Royal Family Practice, and extended family here in the United States, as well as in Iceland and Denmark.
A memorial service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church, 3217 Middle Road, Winchester, VA 22602 at 11 am on Saturday, September 23, 2023. Friends will be received one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Gideons International.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
Matthew 5:12 “Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven….” The promotion of the gospel of Christ to all people is to the end that they might come to know the Lord Jesus Christ as their personal savior.
We would like to thank her friends and members of the Gideons that she had for over 53 years, her friends at Fellowship Bible Church, and the friends at the Front Royal Family Practice. Life has been good. We turned once again to our faith in God. The billowy clouds in the heavens remind us that God surely bestows his grace upon his people.
