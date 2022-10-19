Margaret Joan Sutphin Dorgan Margaret Joan Sutphin Dorgan, 83, of Winchester died Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Lavender Hills Nursing Home.
She was born January 21, 1939, in Leesburg, VA, the daughter of James and Geneva Christian Sutphin.
She was married to Michael Charles Dorgan for 57 years.
Margaret was devoted to her family. She enjoyed riding horses and spoiling her dogs.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Joan M. Robey of Berryville, Roland T. Robey of Winchester, and Michael S. Dorgan of Mt. Airy, MD; grandchildren, Dawn A. Robey, Taylor L. Dorgan, and Nicole E. Dorgan.
The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm Monday, October 24, 2022, in Mt. Hebron Cemetery Chapel, 305 E. Boscawen St., Winchester, officiated by Reverend Vernon Bray.
Burial will be in the cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be William Shifflett, Daniel Shifflett, Wesley Robey, Kaleb Robey, Gary Robey, and Neal Norton.
The Honorary Pallbearer is Kelly Hummer.
Friends will be received an hour prior to the service in the cemetery chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.