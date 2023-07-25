Margaret Lois Smelser Margaret Lois Smelser, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Funeral services will be private.
Mrs. Smelser was born on August 16, 1940, in Ridgely, West Virginia, to the late John and Levie Carr Phillips. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Donnie Phillips; grandson, Chad Smelser, and granddaughter, Stacey Prechtel. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church in Cumberland, Maryland.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Richard William Smelser Sr.; son, Richard William Smelser Jr. (Vanessa Van Meter); two daughters, Joyce L. Smelser (Tommy Jenkins) and Jeanne A. Smelser (Jason Brittain); sister, Marsha Smelser; four grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and her dog, Buddy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
