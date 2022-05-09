Margaret Louise Tredway Margaret Louise Tredway, 86, of Berryville, Virginia, died Friday, May 6, 2022 at her home.
Mrs. Tredway was born June 1, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Heberton R. Gaw and Martha A. Isadore Gaw.
She was the vice president and chief financial officer for a production facility.
She married Donald Wilbur Tredway on April 28, 1955 in Pittsburgh. Mr. Tredway died on November 2, 2005.
Surviving are two sons, Mark A. Tredway (Elisa) of Southport, NC and Scott O. Tredway (Judith) of Berryville, VA; two grandchildren, Donald Owen Tredway and Jacquelyn Ann Tredway.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online at please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
