Margaret McFarland
Margaret (Midge) McFarland, 95, passed away on December 1, 2020, at The Willows of Meadow Branch, in Winchester, VA. She resided in Winchester for the past 8 years and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles. Midge was born on October 14, 1925 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to David James and Mary Stengel Robinson; the youngest of four chldren, Carolyn, Alfred and James. Her father’s job as a supervisor in the local steel mill took the family to Vandergrift, Pennsylvania as she was entering high school. Midge’s future husband, Charles, delivered the family’s newspaper and upon meeting her, declared he had just met the woman he would marry!
Midge graduated from Muskingum College with a teaching degree in math, science, and chemistry. After marrying in 1946, Chuck and Midge moved to Monroeville, PA and started their family: Jane in 1950 and Chris in 1952. Another daughter, Lisa, arrived in 1966.
Midge was active in Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, preparing youth group meals, hosting women’s circle, and volunteering at the Mothers’ Day Out program. On winter afternoons she could be found in the game room sewing, watching Steelers football and tending the fire. Summers were spent at their home at Deep Creek Lake, MD. Midge loved to quilt and cross stitch, leaving a legacy of beautiful needlework.
In 1984 when Chuck retired, they split their time between Deep Creek and Myrtle Beach, SC. Winters were spent walking the beach, enjoying friends and family who lived nearby. By 1999 they were ready to live at Deep Creek year round and build a four season home. That bigger home allowed them to welcome the growing number of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are son, Charles Christopher (Marie) of Atlanta, GA; daughters Jane Eboch (Don) of Winchester, VA, and Lisa Rowse (Brent) of Hubert, NC. Midge leaves 8 grandchildren: Ian, Leslie, Melissa, Joshua, Anna, Michelle, Caleb, and Quang; and 11 great grandchildren: Haley, Aden, Liam, Carter, Emmett, Evan, Arden, Alex, Beckett, Emmaline, and Blakeslee to cherish many fond memories.
When Chuck passed in 2010, they had been married for 64 years. Midge will be delighted to hear again “I Charles, love Margaret”, just in time for Christmas!
Interment will be at the family cemetery in Vandergrift, PA next year. Memorial contributions may be made to Deep Creek Watershed Foundation, P.O. Box 376, Oakland, MD 21550 or online at www.deepcreekwatershed-foundation.org
