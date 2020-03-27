Margaret Page Viehman, 89, went to be with the Lord on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home. She was born in Salisbury, North Carolina in 1930. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Alice Misenheimer.
Margaret grew up in Temple Hills, Maryland and attended Oxon Hill High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society and the Quill and Scroll. She gave a graduation speech and received a Service Award and an Art Scholarship. She was “Miss Oxon Hill” and later went on to become “First Runner Up” in the “Miss Maryland” beauty pageant held in the auditorium of Maryland University. She attended Prince George Community College and Strayer College. From there, she went to work for the CIA in Washington, DC. Following her time with the CIA, and due to a move to Maryland, Margaret went to work at the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce in Suitland, Maryland. She was awarded for making three suggestions that saved the Government money. She received the “Bronze Medal Award” from the Census Bureau.
She married Donald Waller Detamore and they had two children — David Scott Detamore and Dana Page Mank. They bought a house in District Heights, Maryland. After their divorce, she continued to live there for 30 years.
She later married Robert Charles Viehman. They bought land with a farmhouse in Winchester, Virginia and traveled there on weekends. They planted a vineyard; making and selling wine off premises under the name “The Vineyard”. Robert passed away in 1985. After his passing Margaret disbanded the wine-making and growing grapes. She retired from the Government after 30 years of service and moved to Winchester, where she built a house on “The Vineyard” and restored the 100 year old farmhouse.
Margaret was an avid reader. She enjoyed interior decorating, baking and decorating cakes, working in her garden and oil painting. Margaret was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 32 years and attended many bible studies over the years. In her time there, she had made many friends. While living in Maryland she was a Sunday School Teacher at Forest Memorial United Methodist Church.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Dana Page Mank; three grandsons, who were the greatest joy of her life, Ryan Andrew Mank and wife, Jillie, Morgan Daniel Mank, and Adam Page Mank; two brothers, William Richard Misenheimer of Winchester, Virginia, and James Arnold Misenheimer of Olney, Maryland; two sisters, Dorothy Jean Thorne of Winchester, Virginia, and Judith Ann Draheim of Huntingtown, Maryland; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, David Scott Detamore; a sister, Mary Frances Sanford; and a brother, Robert Lee Misenheimer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.