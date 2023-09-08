Margaret “Peggy” Dyer Margaret “Peggy” Dyer, 81, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Evergreen Health & Rehab.
Peggy was born in 1942 in Kentucky, the daughter of the late Louis and Virginia Bryan. She graduated from James Madison University with her Associate’s Degree. Peggy retired as Assistant Vice President/Branch Manager at First Virginia Bank Corporation.
She is survived by her husband, Hammond “Ham” Dyer, whom she married in 1970, her brother, Robert Bryan (Sandy) of Stateline, MD, and her nieces and nephews.
Peggy is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Nancy Weller.
All services for Peggy will be private.
