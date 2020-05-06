Margaret “Peggy” Jane Huff, 76, of Winchester, VA died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her home.
She was born August 9, 1943, in Confluence, PA, the daughter of the late Raymond Franklin and Permelia Hyatt Butler. Peggy was an RN at Sacred Heart Hospital and she attended Bethel Lutheran Church.
She married Gerald “Jerry” Martin Huff, December 31, 1959 in Mt. Savage, MD.
Along with her husband she is survived by her sons, Gerald Martin Huff, Jr of Mt. Savage, MD and Rodney Howard Huff (Felicia) of Winchester, VA; daughter, Janiece Annette Garrison of Winchester; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Butler and Roy Butler and son-in-law, Richard Garrison.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Franklin Butler and sister Emily Shaffer.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
