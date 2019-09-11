Margaret Smallwood Carpenter, 93, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at her son’s home in Bloomery, WV.
Mrs. Carpenter lived most of her life in the Winchester, VA area.
She was born in 1925 in Kernstown, VA, daughter of the late Ira Clayton Smallwood and Edith Virginia Lee Smallwood. Mrs. Carpenter was a graduate of Stephens City High School, Class of 1944. She retired from F&M Bank in 2002, after 36 years of service. Mrs. Carpenter was a former member of the Women’s Civic League of Winchester, a Charter member of Pilot Club International and a member of the Winchester Hospital Auxiliary, at which time she was a volunteer at the Hospital Gift Shop. She was a member of Braddock Street Methodist Church.
Her husband, Nelson Lemuel Carpenter, whom she married on April 11, 1946 in Winchester, VA preceded her in death in Oct. 1998 after 52 years of marriage.
Surviving are two sons, Robert Nelson Carpenter of Bloomery, WV, Dennis Keith Carpenter (Frances) of Winchester, VA, and one daughter, Donna Lee Barnes (Jeff) of Salisbury, NC; four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Mrs. Carpenter was the last member of her immediate family. Three brothers, Thomas Gladden Smallwood, Ira Leo Smallwood and Robert Glass Smallwood preceded her in death.
A visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A committal service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Friday at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Inc., 411 N. Cameron Street, Suite 100, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
