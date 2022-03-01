Margaret T. Harlow
Margaret Anna Thompson Harlow, age 100, most recently of Winchester, VA, but a 74-year resident of Mineral, VA, died on February 23, 2022. Margaret was born in Frederica, Delaware, September 10, 1921, daughter of Mary Edith Leager Thompson and Fred Ford Thompson. She was the 1939 valedictorian of Dover High School in Dover, Delaware, and attended Allentown Bible Institute in Allentown, PA, where she studied music. She played piano, organ, accordion, and mandolin, and taught piano and guitar. She became a church musician and choir director, and a member of the Blue Ridge Chapter of Hammond Organ Society. She played at dinner events and nursing homes.
During World War II Margaret worked at Dover Air Base Area Engineers and at Bellanca Airplane Plant in New Castle, Delaware, in charge of personnel. She also traveled with a ministry group affiliated with the International Home Missionary Society out of Indianapolis, Indiana, holding services in fire halls, etc. In a Hampton, VA firehall in 1942 Margaret met her future husband, James Carroll Harlow, a sailor with the US Navy. They corresponded for one and a half years, and married on a thirty day leave during which Carroll brought her to Mineral to meet his family. Friends gave them enough gas coupons to go to Richmond for their honeymoon.
After the war, Margaret and Carroll settled in Mineral with their nine-month-old daughter, Carol Ann, and they joined Carroll’s father, James Samuel Harlow, in his business, JS Harlow Hardware Co., which included farm machinery sales and a planing mill. Margaret later worked as office manager for WW Whitlock Insurance and Law Office, for Dodd Richardson Insurance, and for Donald Lee Atkins.
Margaret was president of AARP for five years, a member of the Louisa County Garden Club, and winner of district, state, and South Atlantic region awards for raised bed vegetable gardens. She was a member of the Louisa County Historical Society and the Horticultural Society. She and Carroll were members of Elk Creek Baptist Church.
Margaret is predeceased by her husband, parents, and two sisters, Elizabeth Reed and Lillian Hopkins, of Dover, Delaware, and her son-in-law, Dr. Tayman Rafter, of Winchester, VA. She is survived by her sister Joyce Van Ornam of Phoenix, AZ, and her five children: Carol Ann Rafter of Winchester, VA; Maureen Nelson (Donald) of Louisa, VA; the Rev. Dr. Susan Harlow (Rt. Rev. Dr. Bonnie Perry) of Detroit, MI; James Harlow, JR (Jeanette) of Mineral; Robert Harlow of Solomons, MD. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Keith Rafter, Kyle Rafter, both of Richmond, VA; Ann Rafter Richman (Shane) of Edinburg, VA; Laura Nelson Gollub (Arjana) of Louisa; Jeff Nelson (Silvia) of Jacksonville Beach, Florida; Meghan Harlow Herold (Cory) of Crozet, VA; Jacob Harlow (fiancée Emily) of Mineral, and one great grandson, Matthew Nelson.
A graveside service will be held at Mineral Baptist Church Cemetery, Mineral, VA, at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, April 23, 2022, followed by reception at Louisa Baptist Church in Louisa, VA, at noon.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
