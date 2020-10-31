Margaret Thornton "Peggy" Ramey, 79, of Frederick County, VA passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Peggy was born in 1941 in Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Roy and Mabel Beatty. She retired in 2009 after 40 years as Aylor Middle School's Cafeteria Manager. Peggy loved her job and was passionate about seeing and feeding the students, teachers, and administrators. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, sewing, crocheting, and quilting. Peggy was a member of Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church, where she would volunteer in any way she could, and was a former member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She enjoyed helping with the WATTS program and the SCUMC Food Pantry. She adored her grandchildren and loved dog sitting her great grand-pups, Bella and Bear. Her favorite pastimes were traveling with her husband, Maurice and sitting under the red maple tree; their favorite vacation place was Aruba.
She married the love of her life, Maurice F. Ramey, on December 24, 1957 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with her husband is a son, Skeeter Ramey (Sarah) of Madison Heights, VA and a daughter, Missy Steele (Gary) of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Travis Ramey (Nicole), Stephanie Ramey, Amee Ratcliffe (Steven), Cindee Steele, and Julee Steele; sister, Mary Lee Strosnider; brothers, Douglas Beatty (Connie) and Rick Beatty (Patty); and many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and church family.
Along with her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by a grandson, Ben Ramey.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Peggy's memory to Sacred Heart Academy Tuition Angels, 110 Keating Drive, Winchester, VA 22601 or University of Virginia Cancer Center, P.O. Box 800839, Charlottesville, VA 22908.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.