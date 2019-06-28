Margaret Wilson Denison, 94, of Winchester, died Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Mrs. Denison was born September 8, 1924 in Trenton, NJ; the daughter of the late Gill Robb Wilson and Margaret Perrine Wilson. She was a graduate of George School in Newtown, PA and Wilson College in Chambersburg, PA. She retired as the Facility Manager for SRA International in Fairfax, VA. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, the Lord Fairfax Garden Club, the Women’s Golf Association, and a member of the Winchester Country Club Tigers.
She married George Denison on May 13, 1950 in Cranbury, NJ. Mr. Denison preceded her in death in 2006.
She is survived by her daughters, Ann W. Denison of Winchester, Margaret Denison Doyle of North Port, FL, and Rev. Jill Denison Paulson of Libertyville, IL; three grandchildren, Anne Paulson Baird, Benjamin Paulson, and Sara Doyle Alemany; two great grandchildren, Hazel Alemany and Matthew Baird.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury with Rev. Elizabeth Lewis and Rev. Jill D. Paulson officiating. Burial will be private in First Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Cranbury, NJ.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Kids Club at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, c/o Westminster Canterbury, 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
