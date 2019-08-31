Margarette J. Barb “Janie”
Margarette Jane Barb, 82, of Berryville, Virginia, died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Citizens Care & Rehab Center of Frederick, Frederick, Maryland.
Mrs. Barb was born November 2, 1936 in Winchester, Virginia, daughter of the late James Collin Sipe and Bertha Jefferson Grim Sipe.
She was a secretary for Century 21 Valley Realty and was a member of Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club and the Civil Air Patrol.
Her husband, Irvin Franklin Barb, preceded her in death on March 21, 2011.
Surviving are a son, Duane Collins Barb and his wife, Allison, of Berryville, VA; daughter, Cheryl Anne Ash and her husband, Brian, of Berryville, VA; step-children, Holly Sue Silveous and her husband, David, of Charles Town, WV and Robert Gerald Barb of Harpers Ferry, WV; grandchildren, Jessica Cain, Brian K. Ash II, Anthony Taylor, Miranda Trujillo, Olivia Barb, and Nathaniel Barb; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Nettie Mae Crim, Joyce Hummer, and Marion Jewell.
Her brothers, James “Buddy” Sipe and Bill Sipe, preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, with Pastor Darrell Waller officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dakota’s Dream Animal Rescue, PO Box 1814, Winchester, VA 22604.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.