Margel B. Rosenberger

Margel Belle Rosenberger, 88, of Gore, VA died on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Spring Arbor Senior Living in Winchester, VA.
Margel was born on April 21, 1931 in Capon Bridge, WV, the daughter of the late Arthur E. and Lola Pyles Dean. She worked for 40+ years under various owners at the North Mountain Restaurant and a member of the Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA. Margel enjoyed canning, gardening, bluegrass music, yard parties and watching her grandchildren grow.
Margel married to Earl J. Rosenberger on December 28, 1957 in Winchester, VA. Earl died on November 7, 2007.
Surviving is one son: Chris J. Rosenberger (Lisa) of Gore, VA; two daughters: Tammy J. Luttrell (Les); Robin A. Rosenberger (Scott) all of Gore, VA; a sister: Rosezlla F. Godlove of Winchester, VA; five grandchildren: Josh, Jamie, Travis, Casey & Cody; three great-grandsons: Ian, Caden & Carter and a special companion: Phil Cole.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A private burial will be held at the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Hayfield, VA.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Gore Vol. Fire and Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637 or Hebron Baptist Church, PO Box 28, Gore, VA 22637 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
To view Margel’s tribute wall, please visit giffinfuneralhome.com.
