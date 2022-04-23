Margel Elouise McKee Jolliffe (1930-2022) Margel Elouise McKee Jolliffe of Winchester, 91, died Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, surrounded by family. A lifelong resident of Winchester–Frederick County, Margel was born on September 30, 1930. She was the second daughter of the late Ricker Nicholas “Rick” McKee and Kathleen Mildred Power of Winchester, Virginia.
Margel graduated from John Handley High School in 1948. Following her graduation, she began training at the Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, finishing her Registered Nursing degree in 1951. Upon the completion of her training, Margel began a decades long nursing career in the Winchester area. She worked in industrial nursing at O’Sullivan Films, on the surgical floor and in the emergency department at Winchester Memorial Hospital, and later in a private pediatric practice. Margel retired from nursing in 1974. She was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
Margel married the late Arthur Neill Jolliffe, owner of Johnston’s Jewelry Store in Winchester, in 1967 at Braddock Street United Methodist Church. They celebrated nearly fifty years of marriage prior to his death in 2016. Margel is preceded in death by her parents; sister Wanda Lee McKee Riley (Hollis); husband Arthur Neill Jolliffe; and son-in-law David William Powers, MD.
Margel is survived by her daughter, Jenny Baldwin Jolliffe Powers of Winchester; grandson Arthur Nicholas “Nick” Powers of Winchester; and multiple nieces and nephews. She was particularly close to nieces Suzie Jolliffe Combs and Sally Jolliffe Copp of Winchester.
Memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice or to the Gaunt Collectors Society at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, attention Sherry Hudson.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.