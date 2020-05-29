Margery Ann Van Horn Butler
Margery Ann Van Horn Butler of Inwood, WV died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the age of 76.
Marge was born on September 14, 1943 in Williamsport, PA to William Joseph Van Horn and Betty Jane Lunger Van Horn. She attended John Handley High School and James Madison University. She was retired from the Martinsburg VA Medical Center.
Marge was a member and past President of the Women’s Civic League of Winchester and was an active member of the Red Hat Society. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Winchester and supported several charities, especially in the areas of animal welfare and historic preservation. She enjoyed sewing, baking, and giving hugs.
Marge is survived by her mother, Betty Van Horn of Story City, IA; her daughter, Sheri Ross of La Pointe, WI; her step-daughter, Dorothy Marie Butler of Leesburg, VA; her sister, Rebecca Jackson of Ames, IA; her niece, Leah Bibbo of Seattle, WA; her sister- and brother-in-law, Patrica Butler and Steve Taylor of Inwood, WV; her many cousins, particularly Wendy Walter of Hughesville, PA; and her beloved chihuahua, Lucky. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Henry Butler, who died in March of 2010.
The family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Arrangements by Brown Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.