Margo Beatrice Cross
Margo Beatrice Cross went to be with the lord. She passed away peacefully at the age 77 on July 1, 2022.
She was born on Oct. 25, 1944, to Louis Eugene Florimbio Sr. and Beatrice Mildred Florimbio who both preceded her in death. Margo is preceded in her death by her loving husband Edwin K Cross who she was married to for 44 years. Margo is also preceded by her brother Louie Florimbio Jr and his wife Margaret Florimbio.
Margo leaves behind her children Kevin (Melodi) McDonald, Erin (Seth) Douthett, stepson Robert Stephen Cross, and stepdaughter Sharron (Jeff) Aldridge, sisters Myrno (Murlin) Coffey and Michaelann Florimbio. Margo also leaves behind 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Margo's smile and laughter was contagious; she was strong in her faith and craved God's word. She enjoyed attending church, attending bible studies, gardening, knitting, decorating, and entertaining, but spending time with her family was what she was most passionate about.
Many family memories were made for 40 years at Margo and Edwin’s Lake house located at Lake Anna in Mineral Virginia. A funeral service will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church located at 37018 Glendale St, Purcellville, VA, 20132 on Saturday July 16, 2022, at 11:00am, with a reception at the church immediately following. Family & Friends are invited to attend a short burial ceremony at Hillsboro Cemetery after the reception.
