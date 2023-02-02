Margo Loretta Mclendon Margo Loretta Mclendon left this world at the age of 68 on Jan. 24, 2023.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother, Lessie Leaette Kerns, and four of her siblings.
Margo is survived by her three children, Page Mclendon, Wilani Huffman, and Adam Mclendon, all of VA; sisters Gloria of GA and Deanna of TX, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Rest easy Margo. You are loved and will be missed, greatly.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.