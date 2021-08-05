Margretta (Meg) Smith
Margretta (Meg) Smith, 60, of Winchester, VA and Brookhaven, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Meg was born in Winchester, VA to the late Kenneth Ross and Patricia (Maher) Smith. She was a graduate of James Wood High School and received a bachelors degree in Construction Management.
Meg is survived by her sisters Virginia (Ginny) Smith of Dallas, TX; Nora Smith of Winchester, VA; and Mary Smith of Stephens City, VA. She was preceded in death by her brother Gary Smith.
All services for Meg will be private.
