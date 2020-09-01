Marguerite Jane "Peggy" (Snyder) Downs of Stephens City, Virginia passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, while in the care of Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia at the age of 97. Peggy was born to John Houston Snyder and Marguerite Grace (Oyler) Snyder on August 15, 1923 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Peggy is survived by her children, Diane Nunnery Pitts (Dean) of Manassas, Virginia, Susan Lock Conlon of Melbourne, Florida, Dennis "Denny" Adams (Pam) of Williamsburg, Virginia, Sue Misslbeck (Karen) of Springfield, Vermont, Patricia Payne (Robert) of Stephens City, Virginia, Stephen Downs (Denise) of Inwood, West Virginia, and Penny Downs of Winchester, Virginia. Peggy is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her parents and sister, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Oliver Downs of Stephens City, Virginia, loving son, Michael Alan Downs of Orange, Virginia, and three adoring grandchildren; Brian Payne, Ryan Downs, and Garrett Downs.
Visitation will be held at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel Friday, September 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. with the service following at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Interment will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park and a reception will follow the committal service at the home of Robert and Patricia Payne. Friends and family are welcome to attend and celebrate Peggy's life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork Street Suite 405 Winchester, Virginia or Shenandoah Valley Community Residences at 301 N. Cameron St. Suite 103 Winchester, Virginia in support of her daughter, Penny.
