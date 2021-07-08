Marguerite “Suzy” White Clare
Marguerite “Suzy” White Clare, age 100, was born October 30, 1920 in White Post, Virginia to the late Harry Oliver and Anna Corinne Mumaw White. She passed away in St. Petersburg, FL on July 2, 2021. Family and friends in Virginia called her Marguerite where those in Florida and North Carolina knew her as Suzy.
Marguerite worked for the office of Censorship in Washington D.C. during WWII where she met her future husband, John Herbert Clare, Lt Col, USAF, Ret., while he was stationed at the Pentagon with the Army Air Corps. They married in 1948 and first lived in Marietta, GA before relocating to St. Petersburg, FL in the early 1950’s. John preceded her in death in 2002.
Suzy and John enjoyed a summer residence overlooking Lake Glenville, near Cashiers, NC, for over 20 years. As an avid supporter of the Arts, she was a member of the Highlands Theatre in NC, American Stage including their Trippers International Theater travel group, St. Petersburg Little Theatre, Florida Orchestra and Straz Theater located in the Tampa Bay area. She enjoyed numerous trips to Europe with friends including attending several Wimbledon championships.
A life-long bridge player, Suzy played with numerous local party and duplicate bridge groups including playing often at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club. John taught her how to cook which she enthusiastically immersed herself in and helped form a local gourmet club with eleven other couples. They met monthly trying to outdo each other with specialized, themed meals that were often featured in the local newspaper.
She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia C. Brickey, St. Petersburg, and grandson Richard L. Brickey and wife Karissa, Orlando. She had one sibling, Eugene Oliver White, of Boyce, VA who predeceased her in 2020 at age 101.
Marguerite will be laid to rest in Greenhill Cemetery in Stephens City on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11:00 am with The Rev. Charles Marc Roberson officiating. Family and friends will meet at Jones Funeral Home in Stephens City at 10:30 am and proceed to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if you made a donation to a charity of your choice in Marguerite’s name.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
