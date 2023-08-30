Maria Christina Behnke Spencer “Tina”
Maria Christina Behnke Spencer, 59, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday, August 28, 2023, at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville, VA.
Tina was born in Orange, CA, the daughter of Mary Genevieve Ackermann and the late Arthur R. Behnke. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Management from James Madison University. Tina was a proud businesswoman, a passionate member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, and above all, a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother.
Along with her mother, Tina is survived by her husband, Marlin John Spencer, whom she married on December 28, 1991; daughter, Marlena Genevieve Spencer of Seattle, WA; sons, Harrison Arthur Spencer of Gainesville, FL, and Redmond Marlin Spencer of Harrison, NJ; sister, Carla Michelle Steele (Robert) of Winchester, VA ,and brother, Arthur R. Behnke Jr. (Angie) of Highland, UT; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be held for Tina on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at 2:30 pm at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Officiating will be Rev. Bjorn Lundberg. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. The family would like to invite family, friends, and loved ones to the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley for food, fellowship, and celebration immediately after the mass (approx. 3:30pm).
