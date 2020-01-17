Maria I. D’Antonio, 88, of Basye, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Our Lady of the Shenandoah, Basye. Burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
She was born in Budakeszi, Hungary to the late Jozsef and Franciska Heuschmidt. She emigrated to the United States in November 1956 and was very proud to become an American citizen in April 1962. Before her marriage to Richard D’Antonio in 1959, she was a stewardess with Capital Airlines. Her love of travel continued with the Shillelaghs Travel Club and she retired from Airline Reporting Corporation as Supervisor of Travel Agency Collections. Besides travelling the world, she loved playing golf with her friends at Bryce.
Maria is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard; two children, Audrey Alderman (Craig) of Winchester, Michael D’Antonio of Sunnyvale, CA, and daughter-in-law, Elisa D’Antonio of St. Jacob, Il. She has five grandchildren who loved her dearly and one great-grandchild who was the apple of her eye. She is predeceased by their son, Robert D’Antonio and all seven of her siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Orkney Springs Fire and Rescue, 922 Orkney Grade, Basye, VA 22810 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.