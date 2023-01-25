Maria Joy Carter
Maria Joy Carter, 60, of Frederick County, VA, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, January 16, 2023, after a long battle with glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer).
Maria was born January 7, 1963, in Manassas, VA, daughter of Douglas Hare and Janet Hare of Frederick County, VA. She married Eldridge Carter in Frederick County, VA, in 1994.
She was a graduate of Loudon County Baptist Church and Lord Fairfax Community College, where she earned her Associates in Electronics. She served as a Resolution and Quality Service Specialist II at Navy Federal Credit Union until she retired in 2019. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, Eldridge, she is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Arnold (Ronnie) of Stephens City, VA, Katrina Sutphin (Matt) of Hagerstown, MD; sons, Alan Sutphin (Renee) of Stephens City, VA, and Curtis Sutphin (Amanda) of Bonner, KS; mother, Janet Hare (Larry) of Winchester, VA; sister, Melissa Hare, of Inwood, WV; brothers, John Hare (Deniece) of Martinsburg, WV, Tim Hare (Rebecca) of Charles Town, WV, Mark Hare of Wilmington, NC, and Norman Hare (Melanie) of Clayton, NC; granddaughters, Hailey Sutphin, Ania Sutphin, Amara Sutphin, Kalista Payton and Lorna Payton and a host of nephews and nieces.
Maria was preceded in death by her father, Douglas Hare; brother, Richard Hare, and grandson, Cory Arnold.
Her courage, optimism, beautiful smile, kindness and big heart will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service followed by light refreshments will be open to family and friends on January 28 at New Covenant Christian Church, 165 Miracle Way, Winchester, VA 22603. Pastor Steve Wymer will be officiating.
